A West Sussex charity founder has been officially awarded an MBE for services to neurodivergent people by the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Jane Green, who lives near Crawley, is founder of SEDSConnective – a volunteer and user-led neurodivergent charity which advocates for individuals with symptomatic hypermobility, particularly Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, hypermobility spectrum disorders and generalised joint hypermobility.

The MBE citation states that Jane “has provided invaluable resources, support, and education to individuals living with symptomatic hypermobility conditions, and she continues to empower them to lead fulfilling lives despite the challenges they may face.

"Her journey with SEDSConnective has brought about transformation in the lives of more than 5,000 charity members, who in turn have helped the charity extend the guiding literature and resources to many others based across the United Kingdom and even abroad.

West Sussex charity founder Jane Green with her MBE at Windsor Castle

"Her relentless advocacy, fundraising, and educational initiatives have illuminated the difficulties faced by those with such conditions, thereby fostering a sense of community and empowerment.

"The MBE commendation from The Royal Family acknowledges her invaluable efforts and the significance of creating awareness about neurodivergence.”

Jane Green said: “My only goal is to promote inclusivity and equity to help some of the most marginalised communities. SEDSConnective’s volunteer group and the members of the charity are in this philanthropic mission together with me.

