Priory Meadow has announced its car park will reopen with temporary hours after this month’s flooding.

By Megan Baker
14 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:25am
In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for Priory Meadow said: “We are really pleased to announce that we will be reopening Priory Meadow Car Park tomorrow, Friday 27th Jan, at 12pm.

“However, due to health and safety restrictions there will be new temporary daily opening hours.”

After Friday’s midday opening time, the car park will open each day at 7am, last entry will be at 6pm and the car park will be closed and locked at 7pm.

The shopping centre added that the closing time will be strictly adhered to.

Anyone requiring lift access has been asked to park on levels six, eight or ten and to use the lift adjacent to the one at M&S.

The spokesperson added: “Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you back from Friday lunch time.”

