Priory Meadow has announced its car park will reopen with temporary hours after this month’s flooding.

Priory Meadow has announced its car park will reopen with temporary hours after this month’s flooding.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for Priory Meadow said: “We are really pleased to announce that we will be reopening Priory Meadow Car Park tomorrow, Friday 27th Jan, at 12pm.

“However, due to health and safety restrictions there will be new temporary daily opening hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Friday’s midday opening time, the car park will open each day at 7am, last entry will be at 6pm and the car park will be closed and locked at 7pm.

The shopping centre added that the closing time will be strictly adhered to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone requiring lift access has been asked to park on levels six, eight or ten and to use the lift adjacent to the one at M&S.