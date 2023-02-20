Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is running a cracking appeal this Spring to collect Easter Eggs for Hastings Foodbank.

The Hastings shopping centre is calling upon generosity of local communities and asking for donations of chocolate eggs to their collection point in the main mall between 1st - 24th March.

Centre Manager Andrew Harvey said: ‘Every Christmas we are overwhelmed by our shopper’s generosity purchasing children’s toys for our Giving Tree initiative. We thought an Easter appeal could share similar success, and we are delighted to make our charity partner, Hastings Foodbank the recipients of this debut event.’

‘This small act of kindness could make a large impact on a foodbank users Easter, with the possibility that many would not otherwise afford a luxury such as an Easter Egg’. He added.

Priory Meadow Easter egg appeal

From March 1 an Easter display will be live on the mall outside H&M, featuring faux grass, picket fence, bunting, and 6ft flower-crown-adorned grass rabbits, perfect for that Instagram selfie.

The main feature will be the custom-built giant collection box where you can securely drop your Easter Eggs. The eggs will then be taken by Priory Meadow to the Hastings Foodbank warehouse where they can ensure they are distributed in time for Easter.

