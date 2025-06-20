Prisoners to build new homes in Sussex

Funding has been provided to support a cross-government programme that sees prisoners in Sussex build new houses.

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has provided funding to support an award-winning, cross-government programme that will see prisoners in Sussex build new homes in the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affordable homes are high-quality, low-carbon, eco-friendly and sustainable and will be offered to people on the local authority housing register, key workers or vulnerable people such as women and children who are fleeing domestic abuse.

The programme is supported by: The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government; The Ministry of Justice; The Cabinet Office and the Local Government Association’s One Public Estate programme; as well as His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service alongside other local partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford Prison inmates are being given the opportunity to apply for jobs building the homes, employed and supported by established housing providers in the county. Through supervision and training, prisoners will be given the chance to learn new skills, increase their chances of long-term work and turn their lives around, thus reducing the cycle of re-offending.

Whilst the programme is still in its early stages in Sussex, it has seen great success in the South West with over 180 houses being built so far by prisoners.

Last week, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne visited Boutique Modern - a local contractor and modular manufacturer. The organisation is one of the providers in Sussex who are employing and supporting prisoners to build the sustainable houses. The components of the homes are built within the factory and shipped to the construction site for assembly. Boutique Modern have recently employed their first two inmates and their work is set to start in the near future.

With re-offending costing over £18 billion a year in the UK and with prisons becoming overcrowded, PCC Katy Bourne was keen to see this programme embedded into the county to create positive experiences for prisoners and ex-offenders and to end the revolving door of re-offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “It was a great day visiting Boutique Modern to understand more about modular construction and why they have chosen to become a partner for this brilliant programme.

“Providing funding to the Prisoners Building Homes programme presents us with a ‘win-win scenario’. By offering prisoners and ex-offenders employment, research shows that we can reduce re-offending and successfully rehabilitate people back into society. This programme will also help to address the housing shortages and high rent prices.

“I’m delighted that Sussex are the first county in the South East to support this forward-thinking, innovative programme - one that provides long-term sustainable solutions with so many benefits.”

Lucas Shone, Projects Director for Boutique Modern said: "We’re proud to be supporting the Prisoners Building Homes initiative in partnership with HMP Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exactly the kind of collaborative, purposeful work that reflects our values as a business. Giving inmates the opportunity to develop real skills in a real working environment not only supports rehabilitation but also strengthens our industry at its core.

“If this pilot proves successful, we’re excited to expand the programme across our factory, sites, and wider business, creating pathways into long-term employment and a more inclusive workforce"