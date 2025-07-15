Private bank in Chichester set to close down at the end of the month

Kent Reliance, in Chichester, will close at the end of the month

Kent Reliance, in Chichester, is set to close at the end of the month, according to a notice on its front door.

The private bank, on East Street, specialises in savings accounts, cash ISAs and fixed rate bonds and is set to close on July 31.

It’s just one of three Kent Reliance banks set to close at the end of the month, with one in Littlehampton and another in Hythe, Hampshire, also on the chopping block.

"Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the facilities. We’re seeing fewer customers using and visiting our branches over time, and particularly the three affected branches detailed above,” a Kent Reliance spokesperson explained.

"Like other financial institutions and businesses in general, we regularly review how we’re operating to make sure we’re running things as efficiently as possible, and in line with customer needs. Based on those reviews, we’ve decided to reduce our branch network and close these three branches. We considered all options very carefully and carried out a full analysis using our data to ensure we’re making an informed decision.”

Customers affected by the close are urged to register for the bank’s online services, which allow them to view their bank details at any time and carry out a range of other vital banking services, including transferring funds, reviewing electronic copies of key communications and receive important, real-time notifications about their finances.

To find out more about the closures and register for online services, visit https://www.kentreliance.co.uk.