Paul Shadbolt exhibitionplaceholder image
Paul Shadbolt exhibition

Private Eye cartoonist has exhibition in Hastings Old Town pub

By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:51 BST
Professional cartoonist Paul Shadbolt currently has an exhibition of his cartoons running in the Snug bar of the Crown pub in All Saints Street.

Paul, who lives locally in the Battle area has been drawing cartoons for as long as he can remember. Over the years his cartoons have been published in numerous newspapers and magazines, which include Punch, The Oldie as well as the satirical magazine, Private Eye.

Paul has been regularly published in Private Eye since 2011, where his work has also appeared in their ‘best of’ compilation annuals.

The exhibition can be viewed during July. The award-winning Crown has a long record of showcasing the work of local artists with two new exhibitions on display each month.

Paul Shadbolt exhibition

1. Paul Shadbolt exhibition

Paul Shadbolt exhibition Photo: supplied

Paul Shadbolt exhibition

2. Paul Shadbolt exhibition

Paul Shadbolt exhibition Photo: supplied

Paul Shadbolt exhibition

3. Paul Shadbolt exhibition

Paul Shadbolt exhibition Photo: supplied

Paul Shadbolt exhibition

4. Paul Shadbolt exhibition

Paul Shadbolt exhibition Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings Old TownBattle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice