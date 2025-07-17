Private Eye cartoonist has exhibition in Hastings Old Town pub

Paul, who lives locally in the Battle area has been drawing cartoons for as long as he can remember. Over the years his cartoons have been published in numerous newspapers and magazines, which include Punch, The Oldie as well as the satirical magazine, Private Eye.

Paul has been regularly published in Private Eye since 2011, where his work has also appeared in their ‘best of’ compilation annuals.

The exhibition can be viewed during July. The award-winning Crown has a long record of showcasing the work of local artists with two new exhibitions on display each month.

