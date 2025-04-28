Private parking to be introduced near council facilities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Traffic news in Sussex

Private car parking is set to be introduced to several small car parks in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Arun District Council has announced.

A private parking enforcement will be introduced to the small car parks in front of Bognor Regis Town Council and the Littlehampton Civic Centre from May 1, a council spokesperson has said, in order to deter long-staying vehicles and to ensure customers can access council offices and all the vital services they provide.

Visitors will, however, be able to stay in the short stay bays for up to 20 minutes with a no return period of three hours.

Unlimited parking is still available at Beach Road, in Littlehampton, and customers can park for up to two hours in the bays at the front of the Civic Centre on Maltravers Road or in Manor House car park.

In Bognor Regis, meanwhile, alternative parking is available in the nearby Regis Centre car park.

Blue badge holders will also be able to park in any of the disabled bays at at the front of the Civic Centre or Bognor Regis Town Hall for up to three hours. Alternative on-street parking is also available on Beach Road or unlimited parking is available in Manor House car park in Littlehampton or in the Regis Centre car park , Bognor Regis.

Maximum stay times will be regularly reviewed to ensure they meet the needs of customers attending council offices but, the enforcement will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.