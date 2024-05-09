Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staffing levels at probation services in Sussex and Surrey are in a ‘fragile position’, an inspection has found.

Probation services in Kent, Surrey and Sussex (KSS) have received an overall regional rating of ‘requires improvement’ by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation.

This was the first regional inspection of the inspectorate’s current programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “While it revealed clear strengths in the area’s overall strategic arrangements, the quality of work delivered to manage people on probation was insufficient, with particularly poor and concerning results in the quality of court reports and public protection. In contrast, statutory victim work was delivered to a high standard.”

Probation services in Kent, Surrey and Sussex (KSS) have received an overall regional rating of ‘requires improvement’ by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation. Photo: Pixabay

Martin Jones, chief inspector of probation, added: “Staffing in the region was in a fragile position. Despite improvements made to staffing numbers through proactive recruitment, significant gaps were still present – national recruitment limitations and insufficient salaries to cope with the cost of living in the region were hampering the region’s ability to resource the service appropriately.

"Levels of experience in the region were also limited, and deficits were found with national training, with this not preparing newly qualified probation staff adequately for their role post-qualification.”

The inspection also showed improvements were needed in the quality of work to ‘assess and manage the risks’ that people on probation pose to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was found to be particularly poor in implementation and delivery, where only 22 per cent of cases we inspected were judged sufficient to effectively support the safety of other people,” a spokesperson said.

"In contrast, statutory victim work in the region was very strong and rated ‘outstanding’, with inspectors noting that, in reviewed cases, 100 per cent of victims were able to make relevant contributions prior to the release of perpetrators.”

The region’s leadership team was also found to be ‘resilient, innovative and responsive’ to the challenges faced; implementing additional roles to improve quality, ‘delivering a consistent message’ around improving culture and persistent in addressing unacceptable behaviour ‘appropriately and decisively’.

Mr Jones added: “This region will be disappointed with the overall findings of this inspection, given the strengths in leadership and strong delivery in victim work. The current recruitment model is unlikely to address the issues it faces regarding resourcing, and a more localised and incentive-based approach is required. Achievements have been made by the region, but it continues to face challenges going forward.