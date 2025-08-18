Progress made on structural work as Bognor Regis theatre redevelopment continues

A vision of the finished project.

Progress is being made on vital roof and structural work at Alexandra Theatre, in Bognor Regis, as an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment continues.

In a public update, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said the project – which involves increasing the number of seats in the main auditorium, building a new foyer, and introducing several new studio spaces, is progressing according to schedule.

Recent milestones, they said, include:

Installation of new plywood layers across the original roof structure is nearly complete. This essential work helps prepare the building for future weatherproofing and internal alterations.

Work on the reinforced concrete (RC) frame is scheduled to begin on Monday, 25 August. This phase will form part of the structural backbone for the new areas of the building.

The existing louvre dormer has been removed and fully replaced with a new structure, marking a key step in roof reconfiguration.

Installation of padstones-concrete blocks used to support new steel beams-has begun inside Studio 5, paving the way for structural steelwork to follow.

Preparation works have started for forming new dormer openings on the west-facing roof pitch. These new openings will help define the updated building profile.

Scaffolding has now been fully installed around the fly tower, enabling safe access for future roofing and external works.

Internal below-ground drainage systems are now fully installed, supporting the building's long-term operational needs.

"With structural and roof works now well underway, the coming weeks will see active progress across both internal and external areas of the site,” a spokesperson said. “The RC frame and roof structure will set the stage for major internal fit-out phases later this year.”