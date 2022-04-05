Project looking to secure permanent Horsham memorial to the poet Shelley secures second patron

Professor Everest recently joined Julian Sands, the project’s first patron, in supporting the SMP’s objective of achieving a permanent memorial to poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in Horsham.

Professor Everest is professor of English literature at the University of Liverpool. He has written widely about Shelley, his most recent book, Keats and Shelley: Winds of Light was published in December 2021.

He has just completed the editing of six volumes of the Longman Poems of Shelley. He is involved with the #Shelley200 conference which will take place July 8-9 this year, the conference will celebrate the life, works, and afterlives of Percy Bysshe Shelley.

The Shelley Memorial Project, who wish to secure a permanent Horsham memorial to poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, is delighted to have secured its second patron, Professor Kelvin Everest.

Professor Everest took time off from his busy schedule to attend the Shelly Memorial Projects Annual General Meeting [AGM] in January this year.

Following the AGM, in response to his invitation to become a patron, he said: "I am absolutely delighted to be involved in the Horsham project to create a permanent public memorial to the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

"Such a memorial makes a most fitting recognition of one of our greatest poets, in this year which is the bicentenary of his death.

"In addition to the pleasure and intellectual stimulus his poetry has brought to readers over two centuries, Shelley has come to stand as an inspiration to generations through his championing of democracy and equality, both in his own country, and through his powerful influence across the world, in such countries as India, South Africa, Italy, and Japan.

"Today his presence and influence is truly international, and a public memorial to his standing, in his home town of Horsham, is long overdue."

David Hide, chair of The Shelley Memorial Project, said: "We are very pleased to have Professor Everest involved with our project.

"His presentation at to our AGM was excellent and inspiring, we are very fortunate to have someone with such knowledge and expertise involved with our team. ’

