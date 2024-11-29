Properties for sale in Barnham: five bedroom house exudes elegance and charm

It’s a hefty price tag but, with five bedrooms, extensive south-facing gardens, three receptions and three bathrooms, estate agents at Henry Adams say the property could give one lucky owner plenty of bang for their buck.

Individually designed and situated just a short stroll from Barnham village centre – which has transport links to Bognor Regis and Barnham – the property also boasts a study, a library, dining room and a well-equipped modern kitchen.

The large and well-maintained garden is another plus, making it the perfect place to soak up the sun when Spring and Summertime rolls by.

The free-standing property features a large and well-kept garden.

One of several bathrooms on the property

The sleek, airy modern kitchen comes with a range of modern appliances.

A feature fireplace brings this sitting room together.