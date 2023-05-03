Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 3 bedroom detached house comes with expansive garden

This beautiful 3 bedroom detached house is less than a mile from Felpham beach and occupies a plot adjacent to the King George V Playing Field.

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:21 BST

First built in 1949 and occupied by the same family ever since, the property, in Summerley Felpham, is being sold for the first time ever.

Looking at it, it’s easy to see why the family have held on so long. The property’s large feature windows mean it is frequently flooded with light, the 150 foot garden backs onto a nearby playing field, and a generous sun room gives owners plenty of space to entertain.

There’s work to be done, however, and the property needs a certain amount of refurbishment and renovation done. The bright side, say real estate agents at Jackson-Stops Chichester, is that this gives the new owners lots of scope to improve and extend what’s there.

To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk.

Bognor Regis residents take Nick Gibb to task on sewage and dentistry with joint protests

The spacious sunroom.

The spacious sunroom. Photo: contrib

The 150 foot garden backs onto a nearby playing field.

The 150 foot garden backs onto a nearby playing field. Photo: contrib

The spacious garden has a lot to recommend it.

The spacious garden has a lot to recommend it. Photo: contrib

Some renovation work needs to take place on the property

Some renovation work needs to take place on the property Photo: contrib

