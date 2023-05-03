Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 3 bedroom detached house comes with expansive garden

This beautiful 3 bedroom detached house is less than a mile from Felpham beach and occupies a plot adjacent to the King George V Playing Field.

First built in 1949 and occupied by the same family ever since, the property, in Summerley Felpham, is being sold for the first time ever.

Looking at it, it’s easy to see why the family have held on so long. The property’s large feature windows mean it is frequently flooded with light, the 150 foot garden backs onto a nearby playing field, and a generous sun room gives owners plenty of space to entertain.

There’s work to be done, however, and the property needs a certain amount of refurbishment and renovation done. The bright side, say real estate agents at Jackson-Stops Chichester, is that this gives the new owners lots of scope to improve and extend what’s there.

1 . 3 bedroom house in Felpham The spacious sunroom. Photo: contrib

2 . 3 bedroom house in Felpham The 150 foot garden backs onto a nearby playing field. Photo: contrib

3 . 3 bedroom house in Felpham The spacious garden has a lot to recommend it. Photo: contrib

4 . 3 bedroom house in Felpham Some renovation work needs to take place on the property Photo: contrib

