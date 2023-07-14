Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 3 bedroom detached house in Bognor Regis is the perfect seaside escape
Listed by Henry Adams at a guide price of £795,000, this three bedroom detached house could be the perfect seaside escape.
Situated just 140 metres from the beach, on a desirable private estate, the property comes with a single bathroom and two reception areas, as well as planning permission for a single storey side extension.
With an open plan kitchen, living and dining room, ample parking, a generous garage, and a rear garden which offers a great deal of privacy, this property could make for a beautiful family home or a seaside holiday retreat.
