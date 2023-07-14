NationalWorldTV
The property is situated in a desirable estate less than 200 metres from the sea.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 3 bedroom detached house in Bognor Regis is the perfect seaside escape

Listed by Henry Adams at a guide price of £795,000, this three bedroom detached house could be the perfect seaside escape.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Situated just 140 metres from the beach, on a desirable private estate, the property comes with a single bathroom and two reception areas, as well as planning permission for a single storey side extension.

With an open plan kitchen, living and dining room, ample parking, a generous garage, and a rear garden which offers a great deal of privacy, this property could make for a beautiful family home or a seaside holiday retreat.

To find out more, find the property on www.zoopla.co.uk

The property's bathroom.

The property's bathroom. Photo: Henry Adams

A glimpse into the garden.

A glimpse into the garden. Photo: Henry Adams

One of the bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Henry Adams

There's plenty of space to entertain.

There's plenty of space to entertain. Photo: Henry Adams

