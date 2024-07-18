Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 4 bedroom Chalet-style home by the sea

Listed by Sussex Coastal Homes at a guide price of £725,000, the property boasts delightfully well-tended gardens and a detached garage, in addition to on-site parking via a private drive. Inside, the seaside home is equipped for all four seasons, with a modern wall-mounted boiler, a central gas hearing system and double glazing throughout.

The generously proportioned living room comes with an adjoined dining room and the kitchen comes with a range of pre-fitted modern appliances, meaning there’s plenty of open space to entertain, and all the tools you’ll need to do it, all beautifully lit thanks to the inclusion of double French doors leading directly out to the private garden.

Nestled on the private Aldwick Bay Estate, the house is just a few minutes walk from the sea, within easy reach of several schools, and driving distance of the nearby Bognor Regis Railway Station.

