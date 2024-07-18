A generous front drive provides additional parking space.A generous front drive provides additional parking space.
Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 4 bedroom Chalet-style home by the sea

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST
This 4 bedroom chalet style home, on the sought-after Aldwick Bay Estate, could be the perfect choice for anyone pining for a house by the sea.

Listed by Sussex Coastal Homes at a guide price of £725,000, the property boasts delightfully well-tended gardens and a detached garage, in addition to on-site parking via a private drive. Inside, the seaside home is equipped for all four seasons, with a modern wall-mounted boiler, a central gas hearing system and double glazing throughout.

The generously proportioned living room comes with an adjoined dining room and the kitchen comes with a range of pre-fitted modern appliances, meaning there’s plenty of open space to entertain, and all the tools you’ll need to do it, all beautifully lit thanks to the inclusion of double French doors leading directly out to the private garden.

Nestled on the private Aldwick Bay Estate, the house is just a few minutes walk from the sea, within easy reach of several schools, and driving distance of the nearby Bognor Regis Railway Station.

mature, well tended trees provide plenty of shade.

mature, well tended trees provide plenty of shade.

The double French doors lead directly out into the garden.

The double French doors lead directly out into the garden.

The dining room, which adjoins the living room, is the perfect place to entertain guests.

The dining room, which adjoins the living room, is the perfect place to entertain guests.

The kitchen is pre-fitted with a range of modern appliances.

The kitchen is pre-fitted with a range of modern appliances.

