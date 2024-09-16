Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 8 Bedroom house is 'fantastic investment opportunity', estate agents say

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:36 GMT
An 8 bedroom semi-detached house in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, is a ‘fantastic investment opportunity’, according to estate agents at Cubbitt and West.

Estate agents say the property, which also features nine bathrooms and a reception room, is perfectly suited to use as a HMO, subject to a change of licence.

Listed at £700,000, the property is conveniently close to the seafront and the town centre, features off-street parking, and a rear garden, and estate agents say it could fetch somewhere in the region of £70,000 a year in rent.

Present owners have a private accommodation to the rear of the property. To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk.

The eight bedroom property could be turned into a HMO, pending the right licences.

The eight bedroom property could be turned into a HMO, pending the right licences. Photo: Cubitt and West

There are plenty of communal areas to relax and entertain guests.

There are plenty of communal areas to relax and entertain guests. Photo: Cubitt and West

The rear garden soaks up the sun beautifully.

The rear garden soaks up the sun beautifully. Photo: Cubitt and West

A look at the kitchen.

A look at the kitchen. Photo: Cubitt and West

