Estate agents say the property, which also features nine bathrooms and a reception room, is perfectly suited to use as a HMO, subject to a change of licence.

Listed at £700,000, the property is conveniently close to the seafront and the town centre, features off-street parking, and a rear garden, and estate agents say it could fetch somewhere in the region of £70,000 a year in rent.

Present owners have a private accommodation to the rear of the property. To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk.

8 Bedroom house is 'fantastic investment opportunity', estate agents say

There are plenty of communal areas to relax and entertain guests.

The rear garden soaks up the sun beautifully.

A look at the kitchen.