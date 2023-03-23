Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Converted barn is a fairy tale fantasy home
A converted cottage in Bognor Regis could be the fairy tale home of your dreams, at a guide price of £625,000.
Situated on North Bersted Street and listed by Whitlocks Estate agent, the three bedroom detached house was converted from a barn and has been fully fitted with a modern kitchen/ dining room.
But the modern flair hasn’t come at the cost of old-world character. The lounge boasts a feature fireplace and a beautiful vaulted ceiling, and wooden beams, stained glass windows, and oak doors feature throughout the property.
See it in all its glory below.