Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Converted barn is a fairy tale fantasy home

A converted cottage in Bognor Regis could be the fairy tale home of your dreams, at a guide price of £625,000.

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT

Situated on North Bersted Street and listed by Whitlocks Estate agent, the three bedroom detached house was converted from a barn and has been fully fitted with a modern kitchen/ dining room.

But the modern flair hasn’t come at the cost of old-world character. The lounge boasts a feature fireplace and a beautiful vaulted ceiling, and wooden beams, stained glass windows, and oak doors feature throughout the property.

See it in all its glory below.

Despite being converted from a historic barn, the bungalow is full of modern comforts.

1. A 3 bedroom converted barn

Despite being converted from a historic barn, the bungalow is full of modern comforts. Photo: contrib

The property also features a secluded garden.

2. 3 bedroom converted barn for sale

The property also features a secluded garden. Photo: contrib

Another view of the cosy garden.

3. 3 bedroom converted barn for sale

Another view of the cosy garden. Photo: contrib

