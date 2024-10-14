Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom house with distinctive thatched roof on the market for £900,000

First built in the 1920s, this attractive character house features four bedrooms, ample off-road parking, a double garage, a kitchen, breakfast and utility room and plenty of well-maintained garden space.

It’s situated on the sought-after Sea Lane Private Estate, which is just a short walk from the beach, and boasts impressive sea views from the first floor. There’s plenty of space to entertain with a well appointed kitchen and breakfast room, as well as a stunning Amdega orangery with beautiful rear garden views.