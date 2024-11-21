Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Grade 2 listed cottage is cosy coastal abode

Listed by Hamptons, It’s the perfect countryside abode, nestled on Nyteimber Lane, between the rolling countryside of South Mundham and glittering Bognor Regis beach, so it’s as well suited to sunny days at the beach as it is crisp autumn walks.

With a wood burning inglenook fireplace, exposed beams and plenty of room, it’s appropriately cosy, too, and the extensive, well-maintained gardens are perfect for dogs, little ones and entertaining guests.

But you don’t have to sacrifice modern convenience for old world charm, with a contemporary kitchen, fitted throughout with modern units, this property has everything a home chef could want.

The two bedroom annexe is another great addition, with a shower room, a kitchen, a conservatory and a sitting room with patio doors out to an enclosed garden area making it a beautiful guest house.

1 . Grade 2 listed cottage is perfect coastal abode The thatched roof and period features make this cosy cottage a gorgeous family home. Photo: Hamptons

2 . Grade 2 listed cottage is perfect coastal abode One of three principal bedrooms. Photo: Hamptons

3 . Grade 2 listed cottage is perfect coastal abode Abundant, mature gardens are the perfect way to soak up the sun in the warmer months. Photo: Hamptons

4 . Grade 2 listed cottage is perfect coastal abode Another of the three bedrooms, with a cosy feature fireplace. Photo: Hamptons