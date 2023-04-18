Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Listed cottage dating back to 16th century could be yours for £550,000

This Grade 2 Listed cottage in Bognor Regis is said to date back to the sixteenth century and comes with a range of period features and characterful gardens.

The three bedroom cottage, on Felpham Road, also features a dining hall, a living room, a study, a kitchen, a utility room, a shower room, an outbuilding and a summer house – all of which could be yours for a guide price of £550,000.

The gardens are a particular selling point, estate agents at Hamptons say, with flagstone pathways around a front lawn bordered by flint wall and a mature hedge. To the rear of the cottage is a west-facing terrace, with a raised patio covered by a pergola supported by mature vines.

Situated in the charming village of Felpham, with access to local shops, pubs and cafes, the property is also located close to the seafront, leisure facilities and transport links to nearby Chichester.

3 bedroom listed cottage The cottage dates back to the sixteenth century and, with period features galore, there's plenty to show for it

Listed 3 bedroom cottage The property comes with stunning gardens.

3 Bedroom listed cottage This cosy cottage is nestled in the heart of Felpham.

3 bedroom cottage There's plenty of space to lounge in the sun.

