Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis sleek four bedroom house for £500,000

This sleek, semi-detached house is on sale in Bognor Regis at a guide price of £500,000

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago

Listed by Zoopla and Whitlocks Estate agents, this four bedroom house comes with three bathrooms, two reception areas and a garden with a large patio area.

It is split over three floors and boasts a large, well-fitted kitchen/ dining / family room which benefits from a centre island and spacious walk-in pantry.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and UPVC double glazing, as well as an impressive driveway with space for four vehicles and access to the larger-than-average garage.

The property is also well situated on Chichester Road, with strong access links to nearby schools, Bognor Regis Town Centre, and public transport to nearby Chichester.

Read more

Vegetable shortage: West Sussex farm director gives reasons and says when shelves will return to normal

1. Sleek 4 bedroom house in Bognor Regis

The property comes with an impressive driveway, with space for four vehicles.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

2. Sleek four bedroom house in Bognor Regis

The well-fitted kitchen and dining area comes with plenty of space to entertain.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

3. Sleek four bedroom house in Bognor Regis

There's plenty of cozy living space.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

4. Sleek four bedroom house in Bognor Regis

Lots of space for fun in the sun.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertiesZoopla