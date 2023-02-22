Properties for sale in Bognor Regis sleek four bedroom house for £500,000
This sleek, semi-detached house is on sale in Bognor Regis at a guide price of £500,000
Listed by Zoopla and Whitlocks Estate agents, this four bedroom house comes with three bathrooms, two reception areas and a garden with a large patio area.
It is split over three floors and boasts a large, well-fitted kitchen/ dining / family room which benefits from a centre island and spacious walk-in pantry.
Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and UPVC double glazing, as well as an impressive driveway with space for four vehicles and access to the larger-than-average garage.
The property is also well situated on Chichester Road, with strong access links to nearby schools, Bognor Regis Town Centre, and public transport to nearby Chichester.
