Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: stylish modern living in three bedroom bungalow

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th May 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 12:15 BST
With high ceilings, a beautifully modern kitchen and lots of garden space, this three bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for £1,250,000.

Situated on Kingsway, in Bognor Regis, and listed by Hamptons, the property benefits from a recent, top to bottom refurbishment and boasts vaulted ceilings and contemporary design features throughout to create a light, airy and spacious home.

The private estate offers plenty of peace and quiet, but it’s just a short walk away from a range of local shops, and there are plenty of amenities in nearby Bognor Regis centre and Chichester.

All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms, each finished to a very high standard and the master bedroom features bi-folding doors which lead out to the beautifully landscaped gardens.

