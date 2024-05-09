Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: stylish modern living in three bedroom bungalow

Situated on Kingsway, in Bognor Regis, and listed by Hamptons, the property benefits from a recent, top to bottom refurbishment and boasts vaulted ceilings and contemporary design features throughout to create a light, airy and spacious home.
The private estate offers plenty of peace and quiet, but it’s just a short walk away from a range of local shops, and there are plenty of amenities in nearby Bognor Regis centre and Chichester.
All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms, each finished to a very high standard and the master bedroom features bi-folding doors which lead out to the beautifully landscaped gardens.