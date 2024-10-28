Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:41 BST
This three bedroom character chalet, in Aldwick, near Bognor Regis, comes packed with plenty of charm and gorgeous sea views on a sought-after private beach estate.

Listed by Whitlocks Estate Agents, this property comes to market at £800,000 and has been sympathetically renovated and restored by previous owners.

Despite the breezy modern conveniences, this property, on West Drive, retains plenty of its original charm; including stripped floorboards, exposed brick fireplaces, panel doors and a covered veranda.

The kitchen is a particular highlight; tastefully refitted with integrated units and country-style appliances, the space flows pleasantly into the adjacent breakfast room, making it the ideal place to entertain guests, friends and family, or just to relax.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, including a patio, a shaped lawn, mature borders with trees and shrubs, a gazbo and a timber storage shed.

To find out more about this property and register your interest, visit Zoopla.co.uk

The property has well developed garden space to the front and rear.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

The property has well developed garden space to the front and rear.

Exposed brick fireplaces give the property a profound sense of character.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

Exposed brick fireplaces give the property a profound sense of character.

With well-integrated, high-quality appliances, buyers don't have to choose between old world character and modern convenience.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

With well-integrated, high-quality appliances, buyers don't have to choose between old world character and modern convenience.

One of three generously-proportioned bedrooms.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

One of three generously-proportioned bedrooms.

