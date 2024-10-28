Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Three bedroom character chalet with sea views

Listed by Whitlocks Estate Agents, this property comes to market at £800,000 and has been sympathetically renovated and restored by previous owners.

Despite the breezy modern conveniences, this property, on West Drive, retains plenty of its original charm; including stripped floorboards, exposed brick fireplaces, panel doors and a covered veranda.

The kitchen is a particular highlight; tastefully refitted with integrated units and country-style appliances, the space flows pleasantly into the adjacent breakfast room, making it the ideal place to entertain guests, friends and family, or just to relax.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, including a patio, a shaped lawn, mature borders with trees and shrubs, a gazbo and a timber storage shed.

