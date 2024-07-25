Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom bungalow on the market for £995,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 14:06 BST
A 3 bedroom bungalow in Chichester, situated on the northern edge of the city centre, could be the perfect family home.

Listed by Stride and Son at a guide price of £995,000, the property features a large, open plan living and dining room with impressive bay windows, a mature walled garden, a double garage and a private driveway with plenty of outdoor parking.

Located on The Drive, in Chichester, the bungalow is settled within easy reach of several local schools and railway links, making it perfect for working parents looking to raise children and commute to work elsewhere in the country, while the spacious, open plan design leaves you with plenty of scope to entertain friends, family, guests and loved ones.

The property comes with a mature, walled garden.

The stylish, well-fitted kitchen comes with everything the modern family needs.

The stylish, well-fitted kitchen comes with everything the modern family needs.

The spacious modern design allows for plenty of natural light.

The spacious modern design allows for plenty of natural light.

The open plan dining room and living room means there's plenty of space to entertain.

The open plan dining room and living room means there's plenty of space to entertain.

The open plan dining room and living room means there's plenty of space to entertain.Photo: Stride and Son

