Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom bungalow on the market for £995,000

Listed by Stride and Son at a guide price of £995,000, the property features a large, open plan living and dining room with impressive bay windows, a mature walled garden, a double garage and a private driveway with plenty of outdoor parking.

Located on The Drive, in Chichester, the bungalow is settled within easy reach of several local schools and railway links, making it perfect for working parents looking to raise children and commute to work elsewhere in the country, while the spacious, open plan design leaves you with plenty of scope to entertain friends, family, guests and loved ones.