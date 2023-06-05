Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
The outside of the propertyThe outside of the property
The outside of the property

Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom detached house offers stylish, modern living space

This three bedroom detached house in Chichester could be yours, at a guide price of £680,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Situated to the east of the city, with easy access to the city centre, the railway station and local shops, the property comes with an open plan kitchen and living space, a utility room, a study and access to an enclosed rear garden.

It has been comprehensively extended and modernised by current owners, and the fitted kitchen comes with a range of essential appliances and a large wooden island.

Set on Victoria Road, just outside the city, it is also within walking distance of a range of successful local schools.

The property is listed by Hamptons and Zoopla.co.uk.

To find out more, click here.

Read more

Did anyone see stunning pink full moon over Sussex?

A view of the bathroom.

1. Three bedroom detached house in Chichester

A view of the bathroom. Photo: contrib

One of the three bedrooms

2. Three bedroom detached house in Chichester

One of the three bedrooms Photo: contrib

The property has been extended and modernised by current owners.

3. Three bedroom detached house in Chichester

The property has been extended and modernised by current owners. Photo: contrib

The property, priced at a guide price of £680,000, features a gorgeous study.

4. Three bedroom detached house in Chichester

The property, priced at a guide price of £680,000, features a gorgeous study. Photo: contrib

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PropertiesSussex