Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom detached house offers stylish, modern living space

This three bedroom detached house in Chichester could be yours, at a guide price of £680,000.

Situated to the east of the city, with easy access to the city centre, the railway station and local shops, the property comes with an open plan kitchen and living space, a utility room, a study and access to an enclosed rear garden.

It has been comprehensively extended and modernised by current owners, and the fitted kitchen comes with a range of essential appliances and a large wooden island.

Set on Victoria Road, just outside the city, it is also within walking distance of a range of successful local schools.

The property is listed by Hamptons and Zoopla.co.uk.

