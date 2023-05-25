Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom terraced house comes with access to communal pool

A 3 bedroom terraced house on the sought-after private Matchwood development 1.5 miles from Chichester city centre could be yours for £650,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Listed by Purple Bricks on Zoopla, the property boasts access to a communal heated swimming pool and a hard tennis court, as well as far reaching rural views towards the South Downs, The Trundle and Goodwood Racecourse.

The internal accommodation offers a lounge which opens up into a dining room, a conservatory, a family shower room, a cloak room, an en-suite shower room and 3 bedrooms.

Outside, there is a rear garden with gated rear access and a garage in a nearby block with a gated up and over door. Click here to find out more or read on for a sneak peek inside.

This beautiful three bedroom house could be yours for £650,000.

1. 3 bedroom terraced house comes with access to communal pool

This beautiful three bedroom house could be yours for £650,000. Photo: contrib

One of three well-appointed bedrooms.

2. 3 bedroom terrace in Chichester comes with access to communal pool

One of three well-appointed bedrooms. Photo: contrib

A second bedroom with views of the rest of the estate.

3. 3 bedroom terrace in Chichester comes with access to communal pool

A second bedroom with views of the rest of the estate. Photo: contrib

The property's dining room, with access to the conservatory.

4. 3 bedroom terrace in Chichester comes with access to communal pool

The property's dining room, with access to the conservatory. Photo: contrib

