Properties for sale in Chichester: 4 bedroom terraced house with views of city canal could be yours for £650,000

The three storey, four bedroom town house is less than 400 metres from Chichester Railway Station and offers a range of spacious and comfortable living quarters.

The ground floor has access to a 16ft 6 lounge diner with access to a covered balcony overlooking the canal. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen, underfloor heating and a downstairs cloakroom. Alongside the four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the property also comes with a single garage, allocated parking and visitor parking.