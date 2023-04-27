Properties for sale in Chichester: 4 bedroom terraced house with views of city canal could be yours for £650,000
This four bedroom terraced house offers the lucky buyer a taste of city centre living with gorgeous views of the canal.
The three storey, four bedroom town house is less than 400 metres from Chichester Railway Station and offers a range of spacious and comfortable living quarters.
The ground floor has access to a 16ft 6 lounge diner with access to a covered balcony overlooking the canal. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen, underfloor heating and a downstairs cloakroom. Alongside the four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the property also comes with a single garage, allocated parking and visitor parking.
It has been listed by Zoopla and Purple Bricks at a guide price of £650,000/