The town house is spread out over three storeys.

Properties for sale in Chichester: 4 bedroom terraced house with views of city canal could be yours for £650,000

This four bedroom terraced house offers the lucky buyer a taste of city centre living with gorgeous views of the canal.

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST

The three storey, four bedroom town house is less than 400 metres from Chichester Railway Station and offers a range of spacious and comfortable living quarters.

The ground floor has access to a 16ft 6 lounge diner with access to a covered balcony overlooking the canal. There is also a fully-fitted kitchen, underfloor heating and a downstairs cloakroom. Alongside the four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the property also comes with a single garage, allocated parking and visitor parking.

It has been listed by Zoopla and Purple Bricks at a guide price of £650,000/

To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk

The living room gets plenty of sun.

1. 4 bedroom town house with views of the canal

The living room gets plenty of sun.

The property has access to a garage and parking space.

2. 4 bedroom town house with views of the canal

The property has access to a garage and parking space.

The characterful living room.

3. 4 bedroom town house with views of the canal

The characterful living room.

This is a chance to live by the stunning city canal.

4. 4 bedroom town house with views of the canal

This is a chance to live by the stunning city canal.

