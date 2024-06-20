The property is just a short ways away from Chichester City CentreThe property is just a short ways away from Chichester City Centre
Properties for sale in Chichester: four bedroom detached house on sale for £1,050,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:45 BST
Listed by Hancock and Partners at a guide price of £1,050,000, this four bedroom detached house has plenty to recommend it.

Situated on Pine Grove, West Broyle, just under two miles from the city centre, this well-appointed house boasts a fireplace, a glass conservatory, a a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a beautiful feature fireplace, as well as an attractive lawn and a driveway with space for multiple cars.

Behind that, at the rear of the property, potential buyers will find a paved patio area leading to a lawn bordered by hedging and shrubbery – perfect for enjoying the Sussex sun in peace, quiet and privacy.

The living room benefits from a beautiful feature fireplace.

The living room benefits from a beautiful feature fireplace.

The study has a wide variety of uses.

The study has a wide variety of uses.

The property's rear garden provides plenty of peace and quiet.

The property's rear garden provides plenty of peace and quiet.

The living room leads into the conservatory, meaning there's plenty of natural light to enjoy

The living room leads into the conservatory, meaning there's plenty of natural light to enjoy

