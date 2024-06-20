Properties for sale in Chichester: four bedroom detached house on sale for £1,050,000

Situated on Pine Grove, West Broyle, just under two miles from the city centre, this well-appointed house boasts a fireplace, a glass conservatory, a a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a beautiful feature fireplace, as well as an attractive lawn and a driveway with space for multiple cars.
Behind that, at the rear of the property, potential buyers will find a paved patio area leading to a lawn bordered by hedging and shrubbery – perfect for enjoying the Sussex sun in peace, quiet and privacy.
