A Grade II listed farmhouse with links to the 18th century could be yours for £2.25 million.

Listed by Hamptons Chichester and Zoopla, this eight bedroom farmhouse is a lucky buyer’s chance to own a piece of history.

Although it has origins dating all the way back to the 18th century, the farmhouse has been sympathetically updated over the years to create a fully-functional, wholly integrated family home without losing its historic character or old-world charm.

With eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, six receptions, a pool and garden shower room, as well as an acre’s worth of gardens, two garages and a stable, it’s also huge, and should give any new owner plenty of space to entertain.

1 . 18th century farmhouse could be yours The listed building comes with eight bedrooms. Photo: contrib

2 . 18th century farmhouse could be yours One of the eight bedrooms Photo: contrib

3 . 18th century farmhouse could be yours One of several modern bathrooms. Photo: contrib

4 . 18th century farmhouse could be yours The property has been updated to suit modern tastes, but at no cost to its old-world charm. Photo: contrib