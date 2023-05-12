Properties for sale in Chichester: Grade II listed farmhouse dating back to the 18th century could be yours for £2.25 million
A Grade II listed farmhouse with links to the 18th century could be yours for £2.25 million.
Listed by Hamptons Chichester and Zoopla, this eight bedroom farmhouse is a lucky buyer’s chance to own a piece of history.
Although it has origins dating all the way back to the 18th century, the farmhouse has been sympathetically updated over the years to create a fully-functional, wholly integrated family home without losing its historic character or old-world charm.
With eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, six receptions, a pool and garden shower room, as well as an acre’s worth of gardens, two garages and a stable, it’s also huge, and should give any new owner plenty of space to entertain.
