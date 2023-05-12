Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: Grade II listed farmhouse dating back to the 18th century could be yours for £2.25 million

A Grade II listed farmhouse with links to the 18th century could be yours for £2.25 million.

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th May 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:54 BST

Listed by Hamptons Chichester and Zoopla, this eight bedroom farmhouse is a lucky buyer’s chance to own a piece of history.

Although it has origins dating all the way back to the 18th century, the farmhouse has been sympathetically updated over the years to create a fully-functional, wholly integrated family home without losing its historic character or old-world charm.

With eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, six receptions, a pool and garden shower room, as well as an acre’s worth of gardens, two garages and a stable, it’s also huge, and should give any new owner plenty of space to entertain.

The listed building comes with eight bedrooms.

1. 18th century farmhouse could be yours

The listed building comes with eight bedrooms. Photo: contrib

One of the eight bedrooms

2. 18th century farmhouse could be yours

One of the eight bedrooms Photo: contrib

One of several modern bathrooms.

3. 18th century farmhouse could be yours

One of several modern bathrooms. Photo: contrib

The property has been updated to suit modern tastes, but at no cost to its old-world charm.

4. 18th century farmhouse could be yours

The property has been updated to suit modern tastes, but at no cost to its old-world charm. Photo: contrib

