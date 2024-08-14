Properties for sale in Chichester: Period property in the city centre

Overflowing with period charm and old world character, this three bedroom detached house is on the market at a guide price of £550,000.

The property, on Victoria Road, is spread over three floors and boasts cottage style gardens, a cellar in the basement, two enormous reception rooms and a sunroom overlooking the rear garden.

The city centre location means it’s within walking distance of Chichester’s shops, bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as a range of widely-acclaimed schools, the university and the city’s well-connected railway station.

but period charm doesn’t mean you can’t have modern convenience; the modern smart kitchen comes with everything a diligent home cook needs to make a family meal, and it’s a great space to entertain friends and family, while the modern family bathroom is located just steps away from the generously-proportioned double bedrooms.

Looking at it from the outside, this 3 bedroom property almost looks like a dolls house.

