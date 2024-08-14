The property, on Victoria Road, is spread over three floors and boasts cottage style gardens, a cellar in the basement, two enormous reception rooms and a sunroom overlooking the rear garden.
The city centre location means it’s within walking distance of Chichester’s shops, bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as a range of widely-acclaimed schools, the university and the city’s well-connected railway station.
but period charm doesn’t mean you can’t have modern convenience; the modern smart kitchen comes with everything a diligent home cook needs to make a family meal, and it’s a great space to entertain friends and family, while the modern family bathroom is located just steps away from the generously-proportioned double bedrooms.