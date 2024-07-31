Located just outside the city walls, the flat is perfect for anyone looking for easy access to shops, schools and railway links.Located just outside the city walls, the flat is perfect for anyone looking for easy access to shops, schools and railway links.
Located just outside the city walls, the flat is perfect for anyone looking for easy access to shops, schools and railway links.

Properties for sale in Chichester: 'remarkable' two bedroom flat in the heart of the city

By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:34 BST
A ‘remarkable’ two bedroom flat located just outside Chichester city walls is on the market at a guide price of £299,950.

Listed by the team at Bell and Blake, and located just a short stroll from the city centre itself, this is a unique, and deceptively spacious property with a very special sense of style.

Split over two floors, with big windows and lots of light, the 19 foot high, double-height vaulted ceiling gives the living room a scope, scale and elegance usually reserved for much larger properties.

Elsewhere, the property boasts a well-equipped kitchen with space for a breakfast bar, a tiled bathroom with a shower and a bath, and a dual aspect sitting/ dining room with a balcony on one side. The two main bedrooms both come with their own staircases, and the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes.

Large, and plentiful, windows means the property is flooded with natural light on sunny days.

1. 'Remarkable' two bedroom flat in Chichester

Large, and plentiful, windows means the property is flooded with natural light on sunny days.Photo: Bell and Blake

The double-vaulted ceiling gives the property a rare, and spectacular, sense of scope.

2. 'Remarkable' two bedroom flat in Chichester

The double-vaulted ceiling gives the property a rare, and spectacular, sense of scope.Photo: Bell and Blake

The property also has a well-equipped kitchen, with room for a breakfast bar, if you want one.

3. 'Remarkable' two bedroom flat in Chichester

The property also has a well-equipped kitchen, with room for a breakfast bar, if you want one.Photo: Bell and Blake

The balcony is a great place to spend sunny days.

4. 'Remarkable' two bedroom flat in Chichester

The balcony is a great place to spend sunny days.Photo: Bell and Blake

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Properties