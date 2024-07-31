Properties for sale in Chichester: 'remarkable' two bedroom flat in the heart of the city

Listed by the team at Bell and Blake, and located just a short stroll from the city centre itself, this is a unique, and deceptively spacious property with a very special sense of style.

Split over two floors, with big windows and lots of light, the 19 foot high, double-height vaulted ceiling gives the living room a scope, scale and elegance usually reserved for much larger properties.

Elsewhere, the property boasts a well-equipped kitchen with space for a breakfast bar, a tiled bathroom with a shower and a bath, and a dual aspect sitting/ dining room with a balcony on one side. The two main bedrooms both come with their own staircases, and the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes.

