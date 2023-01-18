Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: See inside this beautiful five bedroom house in Chichester on the market for £800,000

This stunning £800,000 home features five bedrooms and a 17 foot dining room to boot.

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago

Located in Stockbridge, the substantially extended detached property sits right next to the A29, just half a mile from Chichester train station and city centre.

The ground floor features a 25ft lounge/cinema area with a fully integrated speaker system, a 17ft dining room, a 13ft by 12 ft conservatory, a 17ft refitted kitchen with a full range of integrated appliances, including a whole-house water softener, plus a downstairs cloakroom.

The five good sized bedrooms and luxury bathroom, meanwhile, sit on the first floor, alongside access to the 13ft sun deck.

All the internal accommodation has been significantly upgraded by the current owners, with several smart features and air conditioning throughout.

Outside the property itself is space for off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a single garage and established garage to the front and rear.

The property, which is being sold as a freehold, is listed by Zoopla and Purplebricks.

5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge

The property is situated close to the A27

5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge

One of the bedrooms

5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge

One of the bedrooms

5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge

The dining room

