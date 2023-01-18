This stunning £800,000 home features five bedrooms and a 17 foot dining room to boot.

Located in Stockbridge, the substantially extended detached property sits right next to the A29, just half a mile from Chichester train station and city centre.

The ground floor features a 25ft lounge/cinema area with a fully integrated speaker system, a 17ft dining room, a 13ft by 12 ft conservatory, a 17ft refitted kitchen with a full range of integrated appliances, including a whole-house water softener, plus a downstairs cloakroom.

The five good sized bedrooms and luxury bathroom, meanwhile, sit on the first floor, alongside access to the 13ft sun deck.

All the internal accommodation has been significantly upgraded by the current owners, with several smart features and air conditioning throughout.

Outside the property itself is space for off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a single garage and established garage to the front and rear.

Read more

1. 5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge The property is situated close to the A27 Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2. 5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge One of the bedrooms Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. 5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge One of the bedrooms Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. 5 bedroom detached house in Stockbridge The dining room Photo: contrib Photo Sales