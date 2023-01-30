Properties for sale in Chichester: Take a look inside this former pub which has been converted into a stunning four-bedroom home – on the market for £1,450,000
Ever dreamt of living in a pub but then been put off by the prospect of long hours and hard work? Well this is the perfect property for you. There just the small hurdle of the £1,450,000 price tag to deal with...
For around two hundred years The Blacksmiths on Selsey Road served the residents of Donnington until its closure and convertion in 2021.
Have a look inside the renovated property, renovated and transformed into a high end No longer can you perch patiently at the bar, waiting for a perfect pint. Instead, however, you can shed the pounds in your own private gym.
One charming publican trait that has not been removed is the bar bell, meaning whenever you tire of your guests you can ring the bell and let them know that it is last orders, or more serverely, time, and thus they must depart.