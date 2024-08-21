Properties for sale in Chichester: three bedroom house comes with plenty of history

The property, which also features two bathrooms, was previously two separate cottages and some village shops before the buildings were combined to create a modern three bedroom residence.

Approached by a shared gravel driveway, the property boasts a paved parking area to the front, a secluded, partially walled garden to the rear, a patio area, a conservatory and much more.

Estate agents at Stride and Son say the property ‘has been updated considerably over recent years by the current owners,’ and ‘offers bright and versatile accommodation with a wonderful open plan kitchen/conservatory, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.’

Before it was converted into a large three bedroom house, the property was previously a pair of cottages.

A feature fire place gives the living room a sense of warmth and character.

The kitchen comes with everything a home cook could want or need.

One of several bathrooms.