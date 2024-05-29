Properties for sale in Chichester: Two bedroom converted warehouse in city centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 29th May 2024, 14:00 BST
This beautiful two-bedroom flat forms part of a Grade II listed former warehouse, located within the Chichester City Walls.

Listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester at a guide price of £520,000, the property’s rich industrial history still speaks through it’s lovingly refurbished walls, with exposed brick and structural beams throughout. It also benefits from a light, spacious and modern open plan kitchen, dining and living room set-up with well-integrated Neff appliances.

Outside, the communal areas of the building have been finished with a combination of wooden floors and wood and stone flooring. The first and second floors are accessible via an iron staircase or glass lift.

It’s city centre location – in Chichester’s own Little London – means the property is well connected, with easy access to schools, transport links, shops, restaurants and cafes.

The flat is located in a Grade II Listed property.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester

The flat is located in a Grade II Listed property. Photo: Jackson-Stops

The flat has plenty of beautiful modern additions.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester

The flat has plenty of beautiful modern additions. Photo: Jackson-Stops

One of two beautifully appointed bedrooms.

3. Properties for sale in Chichester

One of two beautifully appointed bedrooms. Photo: Jackson-Stops

The property is listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester

The property is listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesGrade II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.