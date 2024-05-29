Properties for sale in Chichester: Two bedroom converted warehouse in city centre

Listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester at a guide price of £520,000, the property’s rich industrial history still speaks through it’s lovingly refurbished walls, with exposed brick and structural beams throughout. It also benefits from a light, spacious and modern open plan kitchen, dining and living room set-up with well-integrated Neff appliances.
Outside, the communal areas of the building have been finished with a combination of wooden floors and wood and stone flooring. The first and second floors are accessible via an iron staircase or glass lift.
It’s city centre location – in Chichester’s own Little London – means the property is well connected, with easy access to schools, transport links, shops, restaurants and cafes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.