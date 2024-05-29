Properties for sale in Chichester: Two bedroom converted warehouse in city centre

Listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester at a guide price of £520,000, the property’s rich industrial history still speaks through it’s lovingly refurbished walls, with exposed brick and structural beams throughout. It also benefits from a light, spacious and modern open plan kitchen, dining and living room set-up with well-integrated Neff appliances.

Outside, the communal areas of the building have been finished with a combination of wooden floors and wood and stone flooring. The first and second floors are accessible via an iron staircase or glass lift.

It’s city centre location – in Chichester’s own Little London – means the property is well connected, with easy access to schools, transport links, shops, restaurants and cafes.

1 . Properties for sale in Chichester The flat is located in a Grade II Listed property. Photo: Jackson-Stops

2 . Properties for sale in Chichester The flat has plenty of beautiful modern additions. Photo: Jackson-Stops

3 . Properties for sale in Chichester One of two beautifully appointed bedrooms. Photo: Jackson-Stops