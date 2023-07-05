Properties for sale in Chichester: Two bedroom flat is your chance to live in a converted Edwardian Hospital
This two bedroom flat in King George Gardens, selling at a guide price of £320,000, could be your chance to live in a converted Edwardian Hospital.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST
The property is a stunning period conversion situated in the historic Forbes Place, located to the north of the city centre. The lift-serviced apartment oozes period character and the new owners will have access to extensive communal gardens, allocated parking, and a central location with easy access to city amenities.
Forbes Place was originally built as a hospital, and was converted into apartments in 1995. It is well known locally for its grand façade and stunningly kept communal grounds.
