NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
The hospital was first converted into flats in 1995.The hospital was first converted into flats in 1995.
The hospital was first converted into flats in 1995.

Properties for sale in Chichester: Two bedroom flat is your chance to live in a converted Edwardian Hospital

This two bedroom flat in King George Gardens, selling at a guide price of £320,000, could be your chance to live in a converted Edwardian Hospital.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The property is a stunning period conversion situated in the historic Forbes Place, located to the north of the city centre. The lift-serviced apartment oozes period character and the new owners will have access to extensive communal gardens, allocated parking, and a central location with easy access to city amenities.

Forbes Place was originally built as a hospital, and was converted into apartments in 1995. It is well known locally for its grand façade and stunningly kept communal grounds.

To find out more about the property, which is listed by Hancock and Partners, visit Zoopla.co.uk

Read more

Hopes that return of Midhurst Vintage Fair will give high street a boost as shops recover from North Street closure

One of the bedrooms on the property

1. 2 Bedroom flat in an Edwardian Hospital

One of the bedrooms on the property Photo: Hancock and Partners

Another of the property's bathrooms.

2. 2 Bedroom flat in an Edwardian Hospital

Another of the property's bathrooms. Photo: Hancock and Partners

An ensuite bathroom in the property.

3. 2 Bedroom flat in an Edwardian Hospital

An ensuite bathroom in the property. Photo: Hancock and Partners

The apartment's modern kitchen.

4. 2 Bedroom flat in an Edwardian Hospital

The apartment's modern kitchen. Photo: Hancock and Partners

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertiesNorth Street