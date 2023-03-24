Properties for sale in Crawley: 5-bedroom detached 1930’s family home in quiet village with just under 40,000 square feet of land
A 1930’s detached family home in Crawley could be the new home of your dreams, at a guide price of £1,250,000.
Restful is a charming, detached family home, offering extensive and versatile accommodation spanning a little under 4,000 square feet and set within the historic village of Pease Pottage with excellent links to London, Gatwick, and Brighton. It is listed by Mansell McTaggart Estate Agent.
The five-bedroom, freehold detached house covers two floors and occupies a generous plot, measuring just under half an acre.
The property boasts six to seven reception rooms and a detached double garage with an expansive driveway.
Take a look at the property below: