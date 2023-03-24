Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Crawley: 5-bedroom detached 1930’s family home in quiet village with just under 40,000 square feet of land

A 1930’s detached family home in Crawley could be the new home of your dreams, at a guide price of £1,250,000.

By Ellis Peters
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:04 GMT

Restful is a charming, detached family home, offering extensive and versatile accommodation spanning a little under 4,000 square feet and set within the historic village of Pease Pottage with excellent links to London, Gatwick, and Brighton. It is listed by Mansell McTaggart Estate Agent.

The five-bedroom, freehold detached house covers two floors and occupies a generous plot, measuring just under half an acre.

The property boasts six to seven reception rooms and a detached double garage with an expansive driveway.

Take a look at the property below:

Restful is a charming, detached family home, offering extensive and versatile accommodation spanning a little under 4,000 square feet and set within the historic village of Pease Pottage with excellent links to London, Gatwick and Brighton. Photo: Supplied

1. Properties for sale in Crawley: 5 bedroom detached 1930’s family home with just under 40,000 square feet of land

Restful is a charming, detached family home, offering extensive and versatile accommodation spanning a little under 4,000 square feet and set within the historic village of Pease Pottage with excellent links to London, Gatwick and Brighton. Photo: Supplied Photo: Photo: Supplied

Detached double garage with expansive driveway

2. Restful

Detached double garage with expansive driveway Photo: Photo: Supplied

Occupying a generous plot measuring just under half an acre. Photo: Supplied

3. Restful

Occupying a generous plot measuring just under half an acre. Photo: Supplied Photo: Photo: Supplied

Six to seven reception rooms. Photo: Supplied

4. Restful

Six to seven reception rooms. Photo: Supplied Photo: Photo: Supplied

