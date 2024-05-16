Properties for sale in Midhurst: Beautiful four bedroom house is a former WW2 property

Originally part of a large country estate, the four bedroom house, which is listed by King and Chasemore at a guide price of £850,000, is just one of nearly 8,000 homes across the UK taking part in the nation’s biggest Open House event.

And there’s no question why. After it was separated from the country estate, it was used as a residence by members of the Canadian Army during WW2, after which it was used as a private school, before being converted back into a private home in the 1980s.

Edd Head, Branch Manager of King & Chasemore Midhurst, said there’s plenty to love about Hawkhurst Court’s latest iteration: “Owned by the same family for many years the property has been well maintained over the years and now offers a spacious home with a wealth of charm and character. The property is ideally suited to buyers downsizing from larger Country homes in Sussex and Surrey and for buyers moving from central London who are looking to find a family home with commuter stations at nearby Haslemere and Billingshurst and with the renowned Seaford College independent School to the south of Petworth.”

