Properties for sale in Midhurst: Four bedroom detached house in the heart of town centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:08 BST
Boasting two gardens, a study, and a generous double garage, this town centre property is on the market for £750,000.

Listed by Henry Adams estate agents, the property has been described as the “perfect blend of modern luxury and convenience”, with a kitchen/ dining room area perfect for entertaining guests, a reception room flooded with natural light, a versatile study office and plenty of outdoor space – all nestled in the heart of Midhurst town centre, minutes away from shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as the historically significant remains of Cowdray Castle, and the sweeping vistas of the South Downs.

The large private drive has space for several vehicles.

The large private drive has space for several vehicles.

On bright, sunny days, the living room is flooded with natural light.

On bright, sunny days, the living room is flooded with natural light.

The kitchen/ dining room is the perfect place to entertain.

The kitchen/ dining room is the perfect place to entertain.

The property boasts two generously sized gardens, which means it's perfect for those sunny Sussex days.

The property boasts two generously sized gardens, which means it's perfect for those sunny Sussex days.

