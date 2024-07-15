Properties for sale in Midhurst: Four bedroom detached house in the heart of town centre

Listed by Henry Adams estate agents, the property has been described as the “perfect blend of modern luxury and convenience”, with a kitchen/ dining room area perfect for entertaining guests, a reception room flooded with natural light, a versatile study office and plenty of outdoor space – all nestled in the heart of Midhurst town centre, minutes away from shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as the historically significant remains of Cowdray Castle, and the sweeping vistas of the South Downs.