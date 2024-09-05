Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST
Built in 2002, this single-storey property in Midhurst is settled in a highly sought-after, semi-rural location.

Real Estate agents at Seymours, which lists the three bedroom bungalow at a price of £1,050,000 have praised its spacious design, generous proportions and elegant sense of scale.

As well as the bedrooms, the property features a sitting room with a partially vaulted ceiling, a a study, a large dining room, and a large kitchen with plenty of modern appliances and ample storage.

Outside, the property boasts an attached double garage, and a large garden with well-stocked herbaceous beds and borders adding colour and texture.

To find out more about the property, visit Zoopla.co.uk.

The property was originally built in 2002.

1. Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

The property was originally built in 2002. Photo: Seymours

The central hub provides access to all of the property;'s main rooms.

2. Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

The central hub provides access to all of the property;'s main rooms. Photo: Seymours

The sitting room, with an elegant fireplace, is a real highlight

3. Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

The sitting room, with an elegant fireplace, is a real highlight Photo: Seymours

The well-proportioned garden is a great way to soak up the sun.

4. Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

The well-proportioned garden is a great way to soak up the sun. Photo: Seymours

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesMidhurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice