Properties for sale in Midhurst: Three bedroom bungalow for £1,050,000

Real Estate agents at Seymours, which lists the three bedroom bungalow at a price of £1,050,000 have praised its spacious design, generous proportions and elegant sense of scale.
As well as the bedrooms, the property features a sitting room with a partially vaulted ceiling, a a study, a large dining room, and a large kitchen with plenty of modern appliances and ample storage.
Outside, the property boasts an attached double garage, and a large garden with well-stocked herbaceous beds and borders adding colour and texture.
The property was originally built in 2002.
The property was originally built in 2002. Photo: Seymours
The central hub provides access to all of the property's main rooms.
The central hub provides access to all of the property;'s main rooms. Photo: Seymours
The sitting room, with an elegant fireplace, is a real highlight
The sitting room, with an elegant fireplace, is a real highlight Photo: Seymours
The well-proportioned garden is a great way to soak up the sun.
The well-proportioned garden is a great way to soak up the sun. Photo: Seymours