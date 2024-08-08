Properties for sale in Midhurst: Two bedroom penthouse, priced at £800,000, features stunning views of the South Downs

By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:27 GMT
This two bedroom penthouse in Midhurst, listed at a guide price of £800,000 features stunning views of the South Downs.

Listed by Henry Adams Midhurst, the two bedroom flat sits in what estate agents have called a ‘verdant oasis’ of parkland 165 acres wide, all in the surrounds of a sophisticated and storied estate featuring a lift designed to take you right to your front door.

The generously proportioned living room boasts large original windows, offering views of the surrounding gardens, a fully fitted kitchen, featuring an island an integrated appliances, and plenty of space to entertain guests in style.

On top of that, the property also features access to a private rooftop terrace, overlooking the iconic South Downs National Park.

It’s all built into the King Edward VII Sanitorium, which was first opened on June 6 1906, and has since been turned into a series of luxury apartments, giving residents access to a host of on-site amenities, including a concierge service, a heated swimming pool, a gym and two communal rooms.

The property is surrounded by some of the most gorgeous countryside in the UK.

