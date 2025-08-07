Properties for sale in West Sussex: Charming cottage in Chichester goes to market for £550,000

Listed on PurpleBricks.co.uk at a guide price of £550,000, the cottage is well connected to the rest of Chichester, with plenty of flexible living space across a two-floor layout and a detached garage.

A historic, Grade 2 Listed property, the house features a range of original historic architectural features, including gothic windows, as well as several modern features, such as the compact and contemporary kitchen.

The property is just a short walk from Chichester City Centre, with shops, cafes, and transport links, and in the catchment area of good schools without sacrificing peace, quiet and privacy.

To find out more about the property, see more images and make an offer, visit: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-cottage-chichester-1892315

