Nestled on St Pauls Road, in Chichester, this charming two-bedroom cottage is packed full of character.

Properties for sale in West Sussex: Charming cottage in Chichester goes to market for £550,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST
This charming two bedroom cottage, nestled on St Pauls Road in Chichester, has been described as the perfect choice for first time buyers and downsizers.

Listed on PurpleBricks.co.uk at a guide price of £550,000, the cottage is well connected to the rest of Chichester, with plenty of flexible living space across a two-floor layout and a detached garage.

A historic, Grade 2 Listed property, the house features a range of original historic architectural features, including gothic windows, as well as several modern features, such as the compact and contemporary kitchen.

The property is just a short walk from Chichester City Centre, with shops, cafes, and transport links, and in the catchment area of good schools without sacrificing peace, quiet and privacy.

To find out more about the property, see more images and make an offer, visit: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-cottage-chichester-1892315

It's been described as ideal for first time buyers and downsizers

The cottage's cosy kitchen.

A snug living room, perfect for cosy evenings at home.

The living room leads through to an adjacent dining room

