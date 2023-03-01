Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Located in Barnham, the property has easy access to local transport links.
Located in Barnham, the property has easy access to local transport links.
Located in Barnham, the property has easy access to local transport links.

Properties for sale in West Sussex: £2 million home comes with gym room and home cinema

A detached five bedroom property in Barnham, complete with a gym room and home cinema, could be yours for a guide price of £1,850,000.

By Connor Gormley
6 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:19pm

Located in Highlands Lane, Barnham, near Bognor Regis, the spacious flint-faced home covers nearly 5,000 square feet of land, and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a cinema room, a studio, a double garage with a built-in workshop, a utility room, a dining room, a kitchen and a two acre garden.

The property is also ideally located for a young family, with access to local amenities like a primary school, a mainline railway station, and transport links to nearby Chichester. The village high street, containing as range of shops, a pub and express supermarkets, is nearby and the A27 provides easy access to places like Southampton and Brighton.

Read more

Illegal disposal of fuel and oil at Bersted Park confirmed

1. 5 bedroom property in Barnham

The garden covers two acres.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

2. 5 Bedroom house in Barnham

The nearly two million pound home comes with a cinema room

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

3. 5 Bedroom property in Barnham

A home gym is one of several bonuses prospective buyers can look forward to.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

4. 5 Bedroom property in Barnham

The property comes with several bathrooms

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
PropertiesBarnhamChichesterA27SouthamptonBrighton