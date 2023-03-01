Properties for sale in West Sussex: £2 million home comes with gym room and home cinema

Located in Highlands Lane, Barnham , near Bognor Regis , the spacious flint-faced home covers nearly 5,000 square feet of land, and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a cinema room, a studio, a double garage with a built-in workshop, a utility room, a dining room, a kitchen and a two acre garden.

The property is also ideally located for a young family, with access to local amenities like a primary school, a mainline railway station, and transport links to nearby Chichester. The village high street, containing as range of shops, a pub and express supermarkets, is nearby and the A27 provides easy access to places like Southampton and Brighton.