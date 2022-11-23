Property for sale in the heart of Hastings Old Town has fascinating past

This three bedroomed terrace house in sought after All Saints Street used to be an 1866 beer house and retains many of its original features.

The property has recently gone on the market with John Bray estate agents for £475,000 and was formerly the Old House at Home beer house in 1866.

It benefits from high ceilings and large rooms. The lounge steps up through the two original beer house doors into the large modern kitchen with room for a dining table. This then leads out into a good-sized private courtyard. The first floor comprises a modern fitted bathroom and separate wet room and the first of the double bedrooms to the front of the property. The second floor provides two further double bedrooms,

It is a short walk from the seafront and is surrounded by local pubs, restaurants and amenities. The house also has the only private cellar accessed from All Saints Street, perfect for storing bikes.

1. All Saints Street The house, on All Saints Street has its on private cellar with street access Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. All Saints Street The property has an enclosed courtyard garden Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. All Saints Street The kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. All Saints Street The property has many original features Photo: supplied Photo Sales