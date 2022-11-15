Property in sought after Hastings area would be ideal renovation project
This two bedroom Victorian end of terrace property in the desirable Clive Vale area of Hastings provides scope to create something truly special with the right changes and renovation.
The house, in Harold Road, is on the market with Burgess & Co for £375,000.
The rear of the property overlooks the Clive Vale Reservoirs and has views toward Hastings Country Park. it is in easy walking distance of historic Hastings Old Town and the seafront. It is set out over three floors with a large open plan living/dining room, large kitchen/breakfast room, family bathroom and two good size bedrooms including an en-suite shower room to bedroom two. There is a small front patio area and a large rear garden.
