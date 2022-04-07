Staff from Caridon Property Services, along with CEO Mario Carrozzo, took part in the ‘Big Sleep Out’, raising £2,465 for Crawley Open House.
The annual event is organised to raise the profile of homelessness in Crawley and the surrounding areas by raising vital funds for the services provided by Crawley Open House.
CEO of Caridon Property Services Mario Carrozzo said: “Despite provisions put in place during the pandemic to help provide accommodation for those sleeping rough, there are still too many people sleeping rough in Crawley and surrounding areas, as well as many other parts of the country.
“Sleeping out for one night is just a tiny glimpse of the discomfort homeless people face every night and the services provided by Crawley Open House are absolutely vital to helping these individuals back on their feet.
“It is a charity we have and will continue to support in the future in any way we can.”
Crawley Open House is just about to open a new resource centre which will support individuals with education and training and finding employment.
The money raised by local organisations such as Caridon Property Services, ILG, Elliot Scott Group, currently totals more than £12,000 so far. The money raised will be used to purchase fittings and furniture for the new resource centre.
You can help Caridon Property Services raise money for Crawley Open House by donating here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caridon-group