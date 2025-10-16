Proposal for new Music Resource Centre in Hastings gains support

There has been overwhelming support for the idea of creating a Music Resource Centre at St Mary in the Castle which has fallen into disuse.

The idea was put forward by former BBC Radio producer Tim McDonald, who now runs the Shipwreck Museum attraction in Hastings Old Town.

Tim said he has had a ‘tsunami’ of responses to the idea.

He said: “The majority opinion was one of total support, but I was a little concerned that some people may not have fully grasped what was being proposed. A few individuals welcomed the idea of a new pop/rock music venue in town.

St Mary in the Castle could be the ideal location for a new Music Resource Centre

"Now, while pop and rock, and other contemporary styles come into the mix, the main purpose of the Music Resource Centre is to embrace all genres, covering the whole gamut from classical to pop, embracing along the way jazz, folk, ethnic, traditional – you name it, it should be included. And it is not intended to be just a performance venue, albeit that it has a superb auditorium.

"Provision will be made for small rehearsal and recording studios, research and educational facilities and a collection of scores, books, magazines and recordings which will be accessible to everyone, to mention just a few of the ideas behind the proposal.

“It goes without saying that questions have been raised as to the sustainability of such a venture. The underlying idea is that the large musical community in Hastings would essentially become the ‘guardians’ of St Mary in the Castle and would agree to support the upkeep of the building and its operations, not just by offering financial assistance, but in practical, hands-on ways as well.

"This would include manning the premises, cleaning, maintenance and looking after the innumerable tasks that are necessary towards the successful operation of the venue. Many of the musicians earn some income from their activities and would be asked to pledge a percentage of this revenue towards St Mary’s. In other words, the building and its activities would ‘belong’ to its users who would commit to take responsibility for its secure future.

“All this, of course, is additional to the venue’s own income-generating potential. With a performance arena capable of holding a paying audience of between 600 and 1,066 people, allied to catering facilities and an opportunity to expand into the historic arcade lying beneath Pelham Crescent, the prospects for generating sufficient financial support are impressive.

"There will, of course, be opportunities of formal grants which can be applied for with specific projects in mind, but these will not have to serve as primary means of continued existence.”

The support for a music resource centre coincides with Hastings Borough Council inviting expressions of interest for the future of St Mary in the Castle. The Council is looking to identify a new partner, operator or consortium to get involved in the revitalisation of the iconic seafront building.