Proposal for St Mary in the Castle to be a Hastings Music Resource Centre

Tim McDonald was a senior music producer with BBC 2 Radio for many years and now works as the curator of Hastings Old Town attraction the Shipwreck Museum.

His dream is to see a music resource centre in the town, where people can access music and use recording and rehearsal space.

He has suggested to Hastings councillors that the currently closed up St Mary in the Castle, on the seafront, would be the ideal venue.

Tim said: “According to Locate East Sussex, the official inward investment agency for East Sussex, Hastings is a magnet for raw musical talent and home to one of the UK’s most vibrant music scenes.

"In fact there is so much music happening in and around Hastings the area was declared the UK’s newest ‘Music City’.

"It is difficult to find another comparable sized town in the UK where there is such a phenomenal concentration of musical talent and enterprise.

"However, there is one glaring gap in this otherwise bright, artistic scene. Astonishingly there is no central music resource where people can go to get scores, sheet music and listen to different pieces. There hasn’t been since 20002 when Hastings Music Library was arbitrarily moved away to locations on the other side of the county.

"A lot of music is available online, but a lot isn’t and there are a considerable number of people who prefer to play off printed sheet music. Music lovers should have the option to access music in their preferred format.

"The resource will be equipped with small rehearsal places where individuals or ensembles who have nowhere else to practice can do so without disturbing others. Provision will be made for educational activities of all kind to take place. Good working relationships with schools and other educational establishments will be regarded as a priority from the outset. There could also be small scale recording studios.

“The bulk of the music resources will be made up from private collections of individuals. A suitable building will need to be found to accommodate all the scores. etc and ideally should be located in the town centre close to the rail and bus stations. St Mary in the Castle would be ideal.

"With the potential that such a facility would offer to for social, artistic and economic benefit of the area, it is hoped that the current plans for the improvement of Hastings town centre could incorporate the development of this proposal.

"The intention is to cover a broad a range of music as possible, from classical to electronica. The resource centre would also cross international boundaries with representation from ethnic and global music.

"In the first instance the centre will be staffed primarily by volunteers, although one or two paid professionals will probably be necessary. It is hoped that locally based musicians would be prepared to assist.”

1 . Some of the music resources that have already been gathered. Photo: supplied