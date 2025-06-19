A developer has submitted alternative plans to build housing next to an Eastbourne pub.

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council, a developer is seeking planning permission to build six houses on land adjacent to Farm@Friday Street — a popular gastropub.

In the application, the developer says the proposed houses would be of a “contemporary” design to match the style of nearby homes.

A statement, submitted as part of the application, by a spokesman for the developer said: “The proposal is situated in a sustainable location within the built-up settlement boundary. The proposal complies with the development plan policies and the national space standards and would utilize an area of low-grade landscape for housing.”

Eastbourne Borough Council has previously approved proposals to build four houses on the same site. This previous scheme — submitted by the publican Tom Stolvold and approved in January 2024 — consisted of one three-bedroom and three four-bedroom houses.

The alternative proposals come from a different applicant, who is listed on the application form as Chaminda Narayan of Friday Street Holdings Limited. This alternative scheme seeks permission to build six four-bedroom houses, which would be arranged in two three-house terraces.

The council is also considering a separate application connected to the original proposals. This application seeks to discharge (i.e. fulfil) a condition attached to the previous application. This condition requires the council to sign off on a Construction and Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) prior to the commencement of any development.