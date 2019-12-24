Proposal to close Age UK day clubs in Newhaven and Peacehaven

Age UK East Sussex is considering a proposal to close its day clubs in Newhaven and Peacehaven.

The charity says it is due to attendance figures for members at both clubs declining over recent times and East Sussex County Council’s day care club member attendance declining.

The Age UK day club at New Quay, Newhaven could close. Picture: Google Street View

At present, the day clubs in West Quay, Newhaven and Kempton House, Peacehaven, are open one day a week.

Ruairi McCourt, services director, said the charity has supported the day clubs for several years, but a challenging economic climate and rising costs and declining attendances meant it was no longer in a position to do this.

He said: “It’s regrettable that we have to consider the future of the day clubs – however, attendances have been dwindling for some time and if the decision is to close, we will be working with all members and carers, adult social care and other community groups to see if the current small number of members can access alternatives.

“Age UK East Sussex also has a range of other services that are increasingly popular – such as our Healthy Living Clubs – where we supported 134 clients in our nine clubs to enjoy 9,282 episodes of care and our Home Support Service which has supported 75 clients to access 2,258 support sessions, in the last year.

“A key focus of these services is befriending – overcoming social isolation – and we will be looking at how we increase our support activities to older people in the Havens in the future.”

The proposal is that both day clubs will close on Friday, January 31, 2020. No final decision will be made until after January 3, the charity confirmed. It is currently in consultation with staff around the proposal.