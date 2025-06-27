A proposal has been put forward to turn a GP surgery in Bexhill into flats.

The plans to convert Albert Road Surgery, in Albert Road, have been submitted to planners at Rother District Council.

The application involves turning the surgery into six one-bedroom apartments.

A design and access statement by Cover Storey Architects, on behalf of the applicant, said: “The current building is in a state of neglect. This state of disrepair acts negatively on the local environment and harms the conservation area it is located in.

“These proposals aim to make use of the existing building, reconfigure the internal layout and rehabilitate the exterior.

“The current surgery is relocating to new premises within the local area, and all existing staff and services will transfer to the new location. As such, there will be no net loss of employment as a result of this proposal.

“This application should therefore not be considered as resulting in a loss of employment land or employment opportunities, but rather as a relocation of an established use to more suitable premises.

“The proposal to convert this doctor’s surgery into apartments is guided by a commitment to preserving the architectural integrity of the Victorian building, aiding with enhancing the character of the Bexhill town centre conservation area.

“The building’s historic fabric will be retained, with repairs undertaken to restore the facade and address its current state of disrepair. No external alterations are proposed, ensuring that the existing architectural form, materials, and detailing remain unchanged.

“This change of use will provide six new apartments for the local housing stock and ensure the longevity of the building within its setting.”

A resident from Ellerslie Lane, Bexhill, raised concerns about the plans in a comment on Rother’s planning portal.

She said: “Whilst I have no objection, in principle, to this doctor's surgery returning to residential use, I do have concerns about what impact this will have on patients at Sidley Surgery, of which Albert Road Surgery is part of. I assume that the patients who usually use Albert Road will be referred to Sidley Surgery, where it is already difficult to obtain an appointment. But perhaps, should planning permission be obtained, this will not be implemented until the proposed new medical centre is built in Beeching Road.”

The application will be discussed by Rother District Council’s planning committee at a later date.